Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Houses
Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
House
Clear all
198 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
516 m²
€ 800,000
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
269 m²
€ 795,000
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 1,260,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
576 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 6 room villa
Muo, Montenegro
228 m²
€ 565,000
NUM 5241 We offer for sale a magnificent villa in a quiet and peaceful suburb of Kotor, M…
Villa 6 room villa
Muo, Montenegro
228 m²
€ 565,000
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot:…
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath
130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 1,950,000
Ancient stone villa in Prčani The house consists of 4 floors Area 450 m2 + 100 m2 on the att…
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 5150 Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque location with a breathtaking …
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
147 m²
€ 550,000
On sale is a spacious bright house with stunning sea views in the quiet village of Boko, Kot…
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 4969 House for sale in the town of Kavac with a beautiful view of the sea. The house h…
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
516 m²
€ 800,000
Spacious villa located in Prcanj, Boka Bay, 20 meters from the sea, second line Area 516 m2 …
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
House for sale in the city of Kawach with beautiful sea views. The house has a total area of…
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
515 m²
€ 800,000
NUM 5094 This stunning house is located in the charming and picturesque area of Prcanj in Ko…
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
515 m²
€ 800,000
This stunning house is located in the charming picturesque Prcan district of Kotor, offering…
Villa 3 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
155 m²
€ 400,000
Villas of various types for sale in the Kawach area. The villas have beautiful views of the …
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
54 m²
€ 800,000
Old house in Prchna on the first line of the sea. The house has an area of 54 m2, and the ar…
5 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
218 m²
€ 385,000
Two-story house in Kawach, near Kotor and Tivat. The area of the house is 218 m2, the area …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map