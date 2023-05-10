Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
House in Byliskes, Lithuania
House
Byliskes, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,900
House in Papilvis, Lithuania
House
Papilvis, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 64,900
2 room apartment in Skriaudziai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Skriaudziai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 49,000
House in Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
House
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
2 room apartment in Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Veiveriai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 39,000
House in Byliskes, Lithuania
House
Byliskes, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000

Properties features in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
