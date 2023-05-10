Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Taurage, Lithuania

14 properties total found
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,900
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,900
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 46,000
1 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 25,000
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 119,500
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
3 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 55,900
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 26,000
