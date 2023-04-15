Lithuania is one of the most attractive countries for those who want to move to Europe, but have a small starting capital. A private house in Palangà will be an excellent investment because this place is trendy among connoisseurs of a slow-paced vacation.

Where can I buy a house in Palangà

Palangà is a small town so you can buy real estate at equal prices both on the coast and in the heart of the city. To walk around the whole city of Palangà will take no more than one hour.

What is the average price of a house in Palangà

You can buy a private house for 50,000€. Housing on the outskirts of the city without repairs, communication lines, and furniture is sold at the lowest price. A townhouse with an area of 90-100 m2, located 500-700 meters far from the sea, costs no less than 100,000€. A private house in Palangà with a swimming pool and a vast private garden space costs from 300,000€.

Can I get a residence permit in Lithuania for buying a property

If you buy a house in Palangà, this will not be the ground for getting a Lithuanian residence permit. However, the ownership of the real estate in Lithuania gives you the right to obtain a Schengen visa and can be considered as an additional argument when applying for a residence permit.