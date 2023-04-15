Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Palangos miesto savivaldybe
  5. Palanga
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Palanga, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
40 m² Number of floors 2
€ 204,000
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,900
A cottage already built on Palanga, Austėėėė, is currently on sale. Partial finish, you can …
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,900
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,900
IN PALANG, IN THE HISTER OF THE WAY, STATOMS NEW HOME. THE COTED OF THIS YEAR, WHERE IS SUBL…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,900
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
In Palanga, two new individual houses are being built on Austea Street. 135 sqm., 3 acres o…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,900
In the cozy and small residential area “Green wave” a spacious cottage is sold. A reliable …
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT AND COMFORTED LIFE SIGN 81 KV. M KOTEDG IN THE HOLIDAY ! _________…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,900
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 408,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS SELLED HOUSE WITH TWO BUTAIS. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMEN…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 224,000
2022 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN PALANG, WE CLOSE 12 HOME CARD. ====…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 234,000
2022 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN PALANG, WE CLOSE 12 HOME CARD. ====…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
576 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
PALANGA - PUTIC INVESTMENT - LIVING HOUSE WITH POILS PATALPOMIS. Built in 2016,100% finality…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
176 m² Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
74 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
Spacious 3 – 4-room cottages are designed in the saint. Each of the 5 cottages is thought ou…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
117 m² Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
EXCLUDED IN THE EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE HOME IN THE FACILITY! LAST - THIS IS A LAST HOUSE IN …
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 227,000
In the priestly, near the pine forest, the Aido Trail project sells an individual 61.94 sqm.…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 227,000
In the priestly, near the pine forest, the Aido Trail project sells an individual 61.94 sqm.…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 188,000
A cottage already built on Palanga, Austėėėė, is currently on sale. Partial finish, you can …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Palanga, Lithuania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Palanga, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Lithuania, Palanga city, Hipodromo St. Semi-detached house with partial completion in very p…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
64 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
106 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
SHOWED COTED COUNTRY BIRUTE PARK! It is a prestigious part of Palanga, where at a distance o…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
7-room house for sale in the Holy One. The residential house and farm building for sale are…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
239 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,553,175
House for sale in the heart of Palanga! ========================================= ADVANTAGE:…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF PALANGA. ==================================================…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
22 m² Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
SUBJECTLY INSTALLED POULSI HOUSE IN THE HOLIDAY, COUNTRY ENERGY AND ONLY 120 m. IKI SEA . F…

Lithuania is one of the most attractive countries for those who want to move to Europe, but have a small starting capital. A private house in Palangà will be an excellent investment because this place is trendy among connoisseurs of a slow-paced vacation. 

Where can I buy a house in Palangà

Palangà is a small town so you can buy real estate at equal prices both on the coast and in the heart of the city. To walk around the whole city of Palangà will take no more than one hour. 

What is the average price of a house in Palangà 

You can buy a private house for 50,000€. Housing on the outskirts of the city without repairs, communication lines, and furniture is sold at the lowest price. A townhouse with an area of 90-100 m2, located 500-700 meters far from the sea, costs no less than 100,000€. A private house in Palangà with a swimming pool and a vast private garden space costs from 300,000€. 

Can I get a residence permit in Lithuania for buying a property 

If you buy a house in Palangà, this will not be the ground for getting a Lithuanian residence permit. However, the ownership of the real estate in Lithuania gives you the right to obtain a Schengen visa and can be considered as an additional argument when applying for a residence permit.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir