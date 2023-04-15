Where should I buy an apartment in Palangà

These are the most popular places of this prestigious resort, which is called the summer capital of Lithuania:

Basanavičius Street;

the area of the Botanical Park;

Klaipėdos pl.

It is here where the foreigners tend to buy real estate. Both small studios with the renovation and a parking space, and spacious apartments with furniture, appliances and a beautiful view from the window are in demand.

What are the average apartment prices in Palangà

In a modern building under construction near the pedestrian Basanavičius Street, you can buy a small two-room apartment at a price of 45,000€. A three-room apartment in a new building costs 70,000€. In the secondary market, the cost is slightly lower. There is no clear border between the center and the outskirts of the city, since the territory of the locality occupies only 25 km of the Baltic Sea coast.

Does buying real estate in Lithuania give the right to a residence permit

A foreign citizen who has become the owner of an apartment in Palangà receives a visa with the right to stay in the Schengen area for 90 days every six months. The ownership of the real estate does not give you the automatic registration of a residence permit.