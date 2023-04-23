Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania

11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
Quiet location The Bendors are equipped with a cozy and stylish, bright 3-room apartment wit…
3 room apartment in Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 172,000
I’m setting up a cozy community of 38 cottage families. We fully arrange the project environ…
3 room apartment in Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
3 room apartment in Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 159,500
,,TARANDIAN PANORAMOS - CITY IN THE HOUSE! New apartments for sale in a premium class proje…
4 room apartment in Avizieniai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Avizieniai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 212,500
,,TARANDIAN PANORAMOS - CITY IN THE HOUSE! New apartments for sale in a premium class proje…
3 room apartment in Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 162,500
,,TARANDIAN PANORAMOS - CITY IN THE HOUSE! New apartments for sale in a premium class proje…
3 room apartment in Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Avizieniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 205,795
4 room apartment in Avizieniai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Avizieniai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 180,000

Properties features in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
