Residential properties for sale in Stopinu novads, Latvia

10 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 234,000
1 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
1 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 97,500
3 room apartmentin Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 174,150
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
2 room apartmentin Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m²
€ 138,600
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
3 room apartmentin Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 187,200
New renovated project in a landscaped, green, quiet and owner-accessible Alfresco In the te…
3 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 199,500
For sale is two-level apartment in Jugla. Layout of the first floor: - Kitchen combined…
4 room housein Dreilini, Latvia
4 room house
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 300,000
A good investment property for sale in Dreiliņi, on the border with Riga. House: - The h…
4 room housein Dreilini, Latvia
4 room house
Dreilini, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 161 m²
€ 180,000
A family house is for sale in Jauncekule, a residential area, 15 minutes' drive from Riga …
3 room apartmentin Dreilini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Dreilini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 215,000
8 room housein Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
8 room house
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 440 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 485,000
Garage and fence gates with remote automation. Nice garden. Land for sale in Riga-Bergi, t…

