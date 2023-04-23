Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Babites novads

Residential properties for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

77 properties total found
House in Pinki, Latvia
House
Pinki, Latvia
654 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,500,000
5 room house in Mezares, Latvia
5 room house
Mezares, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 369 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 950,000
3 room house in Liberi, Latvia
3 room house
Liberi, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 432,000
House in Priežciems for sale - between Riga and Jurmala. For sale a modern house, with a p…
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
2 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 102,850
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the village of Spilve. The house is surrounded by be…
3 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
3 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 215,380
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 306 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 733,426
3 room house in Pinki, Latvia
3 room house
Pinki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 490 m²
€ 545,000
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 378,000
Two-storey apartment in a new project "Tennis Club 12" in a quiet area of Jurmala in Lielup …
2 room apartment in Babite, Latvia
2 room apartment
Babite, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m²
€ 179,000
For sale 2-room apartment with a spacious terrace in Jurmala! Description: - The only ap…
1 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 109,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apartme…
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 306 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,000,000
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 250,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 245,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
5 room house in Mezares, Latvia
5 room house
Mezares, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 236 m²
€ 360,000
For sale a bright and spacious family house in Bukulti. Plan: First floor-kitchen, livin…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 218,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 164,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 147,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m²
€ 148,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 114,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Spunciems, Latvia
2 room apartment
Spunciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m²
€ 165,000
New cozy apartment. Fully furnished. Quality furniture. Technique. Parking place. Terrace 16…
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 254 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
For sale quality house in Pinky, Babite parish, village & # 039; & # 039; Saliena & # 039; &…
2 room apartment in Spunciems, Latvia
2 room apartment
Spunciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 180,000
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
3 room house in Spunciems, Latvia
3 room house
Spunciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 320,000
Part of the Cottage for two families in Green Village is a successful combination of city co…

Properties features in Babites novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir