  Transdanubia
  Hungary
  3. Hungary
  4. Transdanubia
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Martonvasari jaras
68
Siklosi jaras
66
Tatai jaras
66
Papai jaras
65
Dunaujvarosi jaras
62
Tatabanya
56
Letenyei jaras
52
Paksi jaras
51
5 590 properties total found
7 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€48,843
5 room house in Nagykozar, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykozar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€243,960
House in Alsopahok, Hungary
House
Alsopahok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€22,879
3 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€282,752
3 room house in Szigliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€213,369
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€140,875
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€218,253
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€68,574
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
€194,077
4 room house in Szenyer, Hungary
4 room house
Szenyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€85,135
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€77,372
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€126,538
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€125,708
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€771,134
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€439,909
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€188,902
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€155,003
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€175,446
House in Sarszentagota, Hungary
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€28,465
6 room house in Koermend, Hungary
6 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€124,184
6 room house in Szalatnak, Hungary
6 room house
Szalatnak, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€77,631
4 room house in oriszentpeter, Hungary
4 room house
oriszentpeter, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€367,453
3 room house in Poeloeske, Hungary
3 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€81,512
2 room house in Paloznak, Hungary
2 room house
Paloznak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€87,723
2 room house in Lesencefalu, Hungary
2 room house
Lesencefalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€232,634
2 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€77,631
7 room house in Alsopahok, Hungary
7 room house
Alsopahok, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€188,643
5 room house in Gyenesdias, Hungary
5 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€193,819
4 room house in Zalaloevo, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaloevo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€123,394
3 room house in Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€128,278

Property types in Transdanubia

villas
cottages

Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

cheap
luxury
