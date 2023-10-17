Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Central Hungary
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

Gyal
57
Albertirsa
52
Dunavarsany
47
Szigethalom
46
Uello
46
Diosd
43
Kerepes
42
Nagykoroes
42
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
4 452 properties total found
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€101,543
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€125,708
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
€357,328
5 room house in Remeteszolos, Hungary
5 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€699,232
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€107,970
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€205,399
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€345,760
3 room house in Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
3 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€23,031
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€219,954
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€205,722
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€245,572
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€205,722
4 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€180,880
5 room house in Pusztazamor, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztazamor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€123,951
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€646,666
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€905,435
5 room house in Uello, Hungary
5 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€203,393
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€64,434
3 room house in Toertel, Hungary
3 room house
Toertel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€35,969
5 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€165,354
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€85,135
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
€534,707
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€272,238
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€51,157
4 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€307,199
3 room house in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€75,836
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€33,162
2 room house in Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
2 room house
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€68,124
House in Gyoemro, Hungary
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€64,268
3 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€92,288

Property types in Central Hungary

villas
cottages

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir