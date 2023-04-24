Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa
4
Municipality of Mesolongi
4
Municipal Unit of Anaktorio
3
Vonitsa
3
Lechena
2
Mesolongi
2
Municipal Unit of Iera Poli Messologhiou
2
17 properties total found
Villa Villa in plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale villa of 103 sq.meters in Epirus. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
1 room apartment in ano koudouni, Greece
1 room apartment
ano koudouni, Greece
1 bath 3 Floor
€ 72,000
Property Code: 3-991 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
3 room townhouse in ano koudouni, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano koudouni, Greece
2 bath 2 Floor
€ 129,000
Property Code: 3-224 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €129.000 . This 116 …
Villa Villa in Western Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderfull s…
2 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the groun…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
Townhouse in ano platanites, Greece
Townhouse
ano platanites, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
3 room townhouse in ano platanites, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano platanites, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in makyneia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
makyneia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa 4 room villa in ano platanites, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
ano platanites, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
3 room townhouse in ano platanites, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano platanites, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
1 room Cottage in Vonitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vonitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. A view of the city, the mountain…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
3 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
3 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 78,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in skala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
skala, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
