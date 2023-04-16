Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Varkauden seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Varkauden seutukunta, Finland

Leppaevirta
4
Varkaus
4
Kangaslampi
1
House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhousein Leppaevirta, Finland
Townhouse
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lepp…
Townhousein Kangaslampi, Finland
Townhouse
Kangaslampi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Sorsakoski, Finland
Townhouse
Sorsakoski, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Leppaevirta, Finland
Townhouse
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Housein Varkaus, Finland
House
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House 35/44 m ² for sale,…
Townhousein Leppaevirta, Finland
Townhouse
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Varkaus, Finland
Townhouse
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-bedroom apartment in a te…
Townhousein Varkaus, Finland
Townhouse
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in a …
Housein Leppaevirta, Finland
House
Leppaevirta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Inexpensive brick house 85/9…
Housein Varkaus, Finland
House
Varkaus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the city of Varkaus, near…

Properties features in Varkauden seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir