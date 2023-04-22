Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Torniolaakson seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Torniolaakson seutukunta, Finland

Pello
1
Ylitornio
1
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room house in Saukkoriipi, Finland
2 room house
Saukkoriipi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
House in Kainuunkylae, Finland
House
Kainuunkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
3 room house in Pello, Finland
3 room house
Pello, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 78,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
2 room house in Ylitornio, Finland
2 room house
Ylitornio, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Torniolaakson seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir