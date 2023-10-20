Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Torniolaakson seutukunta
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Torniolaakson seutukunta, Finland

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Ylitornio, Finland
1 room Cottage with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Ylitornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
This picturesque summer cottage and lakeside sauna, located near the village of Raanujärvi b…
€40,000
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pello, Finland
1 room Cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pello, Finland
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€99,000

Properties features in Torniolaakson seutukunta, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir