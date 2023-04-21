Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland

Residential properties for sale in South Savo, Finland

Pieksaemaeen seutukunta
34
Mikkelin seutukunta
31
Pieksaemaeki
26
Savonlinnan seutukunta
20
Savonlinna
14
Mikkeli
12
Puumala
5
Kangasniemi
4
Show more
85 properties total found
Townhouse in Maentyharju, Finland
Townhouse
Maentyharju, Finland
€ 22,000
Apartment in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
€ 19,553
Apartment in Juva, Finland
Apartment
Juva, Finland
€ 29,000
Apartment in Kerimaeki, Finland
Apartment
Kerimaeki, Finland
€ 14,900
Cottage in Varistaipale, Finland
Cottage
Varistaipale, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Townhouse in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright, one-ro…
Apartment in Kangasniemi, Finland
Apartment
Kangasniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kangasniem…
House in Savonlinna, Finland
House
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Savonlinna, Finland
Apartment
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Juva, Finland
Townhouse
Juva, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Haukivuori, Finland
Townhouse
Haukivuori, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Haukivuori…
Apartment in Savonlinna, Finland
Apartment
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Savonlinna sells 3-in apa…
Apartment in Rantasalmi, Finland
Apartment
Rantasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Mikkelin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Mikkelin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Bright one-bedroom apartm…
Apartment in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a bright and spa…
Townhouse in Kangasniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kangasniemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in P…
Apartment in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Savonlinna, Finland
Apartment
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Puumala, Finland
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Elite and very rare place! Calculation in St. Petersburg in any currency is possible!!! Pe…
Townhouse in Puumala, Finland
Townhouse
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Savonlinna, Finland
Apartment
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Savo…
Apartment in Savonlinna, Finland
Apartment
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Savonli…
Apartment in Mikkelin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Mikkelin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Mi…
Apartment in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Pieksämäki…
Apartment in Savonlinna, Finland
Apartment
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Savonl…
Townhouse in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a quiet area, Tihusnie…
House in Juva, Finland
House
Juva, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Juva sells house 109 m ²,…

Properties features in South Savo, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir