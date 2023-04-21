Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in South Karelia, Finland

Imatran seutukunta
12
Imatra
10
Lappeenrannan seutukunta
8
Joutseno
2
Savitaipale
2
Lappeenranta
1
Lauritsala
1
Lemi
1
Townhouse in Imatra, Finland
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Not far from Immal Beach,…
3 room house in Imatra, Finland
3 room house
Imatra, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
Detached house built in 1976 in the Rauha area. This three-bedroom home has a large two-burn…
House in Joutseno, Finland
House
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Joutseno sells a well-kep…
House in Ruokolahti, Finland
House
Ruokolahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Salosaari area, Ru…
Townhouse in Savitaipale, Finland
Townhouse
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in a town …
House in Jurvala, Finland
House
Jurvala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Large, well-built house 3…
Townhouse in Savitaipale, Finland
Townhouse
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Lauritsala, Finland
House
Lauritsala, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Townhouse
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Imatra, Finland
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
House in Parikkala, Finland
House
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
House for sale for year-round accommodation in the suburb of Parikkala, near the lake, in th…
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
In the city of Imatra, a cabin is sold on the shores of Lake Saimaa, with an area of 77 m ² …
House in Joutseno, Finland
House
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
3 room house in Lemi, Finland
3 room house
Lemi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 56,000
House in Lemi in Lappeenranta with three bedrooms, a bright spacious living room. House on o…

Properties features in South Karelia, Finland

