Houses for sale in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Townhouse in Nostava, Finland
Townhouse
Nostava, Finland
Price on request
4 room house in Pulkkila, Finland
4 room house
Pulkkila, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 157 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 40,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sysmae, Finland
Villa 4 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale villa from a beam in Päääääsalo in Susma, in a quiet area. In house four ( 4 ) spac…
2 room house in Hollola, Finland
2 room house
Hollola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Suurikylae, Finland
5 room house
Suurikylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 148,000
House in Artyarvi for permanent residence. Spacious living room and 5 bedrooms. Own sauna wi…
Villa 3 room villa in Sysmae, Finland
Villa 3 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
A maple bar house built in 2009 in Payat Salo in Susma. Suitable for both leisure and year-r…
2 room house in Kalliola, Finland
2 room house
Kalliola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 209,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room house
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
Townhouse in Sysmae, Finland
Townhouse
Sysmae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Susm…
House in Uusikylae, Finland
House
Uusikylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction!House for permanent …
3 room cottage in Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 499,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
3 room house in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room house
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 118,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Kalliola, Finland
3 room house
Kalliola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 189,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Hollola, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 15 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,700
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Virenoja, Finland
4 room house
Virenoja, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 179 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 379,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Päijät-Häme, Finland

