Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland

Residential properties for sale in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
66
Heinola
20
Lahti
13
Heinolan kirkonkylae
9
Hollola
4
Nastola
4
Sysmae
4
Hartola
2
Show more
66 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 89,000
Townhouse in Nostava, Finland
Townhouse
Nostava, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartment in Villaehde, Finland
2 room apartment
Villaehde, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 59,500
4 room house in Pulkkila, Finland
4 room house
Pulkkila, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 157 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 40,000
Apartment in Vaeaeksy, Finland
Apartment
Vaeaeksy, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Hartola, Finland
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Hartola,…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Compact studio apartment …
Apartment in Nostava, Finland
Apartment
Nostava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Holl…
Apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale basic studio apa…
3 room apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment in Hollola, Finland
Apartment
Hollola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Hollola…
Villa 4 room villa in Sysmae, Finland
Villa 4 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale villa from a beam in Päääääsalo in Susma, in a quiet area. In house four ( 4 ) spac…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hein…
2 room house in Hollola, Finland
2 room house
Hollola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Suurikylae, Finland
5 room house
Suurikylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 148,000
House in Artyarvi for permanent residence. Spacious living room and 5 bedrooms. Own sauna wi…
3 room apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hein…
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, a…
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Hein…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hein…
Apartment in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Laht…
Apartment in Nastola, Finland
Apartment
Nastola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lah…
1 room apartment in Hollola, Finland
1 room apartment
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Nastola, Finland
Apartment
Nastola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Laht…
Apartment in Sysmae, Finland
Apartment
Sysmae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Sysmä, a…
Apartment in Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hai…
Villa 3 room villa in Sysmae, Finland
Villa 3 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
A maple bar house built in 2009 in Payat Salo in Susma. Suitable for both leisure and year-r…
Apartment in Nyystoelae, Finland
Apartment
Nyystoelae, Finland
Price on request

Properties features in Päijät-Häme, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir