  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Lappeenrannan seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland

Joutseno
2
Lappeenranta
2
Savitaipale
2
Lemi
1
House in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
House
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Korvenkylä…
House in Joutseno, Finland
House
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Joutseno sells a well-kep…
Townhouse in Savitaipale, Finland
Townhouse
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in a town …
House in Jurvala, Finland
House
Jurvala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Large, well-built house 3…
Townhouse in Savitaipale, Finland
Townhouse
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Townhouse
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
House in Joutseno, Finland
House
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
3 room house in Lemi, Finland
3 room house
Lemi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 56,000
House in Lemi in Lappeenranta with three bedrooms, a bright spacious living room. House on o…

