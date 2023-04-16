Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kainuu, Finland

Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta
15
Kuhmo
6
Kajaanin seutukunta
5
Suomussalmi
4
Kajaani
3
Hyrynsalmi
1
Paltamo
1
Puolanka
1
Townhousein Vuolijoki, Finland
Townhouse
Vuolijoki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Vuolijoki,…
Housein Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
House
Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Housein Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Housein Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Housein Jumaliskylae, Finland
House
Jumaliskylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Alavuokki area, Su…
Housein Hyrynsalmi, Finland
House
Hyrynsalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Viekijärvi…
Housein Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Suomussalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Housein Suomussalmi, Finland
House
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Sylvaejae, Finland
Townhouse
Sylvaejae, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Kuhmo, Finland
Townhouse
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Housein Suomussalmi, Finland
House
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Housein Paltamo, Finland
House
Paltamo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Paltamo area, hous…
Housein Suomussalmen kirkonkylae, Finland
House
Suomussalmen kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Inexpensive, spacious and on…
Housein Suomussalmi, Finland
House
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Ristijaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Ristijaervi, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power !!! In the city of Ristij & alu…
Townhousein Puolanka, Finland
Townhouse
Puolanka, Finland
Price on request
¡Buy, get a visa for all family members and go quietly to Finland and all of Europe!¡Perhaps…
Townhousein Kuhmo, Finland
Townhouse
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the city of Kuhmo, 1-k to…
Housein Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
House
Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the area of Nakertaja, Ka…
Housein Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe !!!Per…

Properties features in Kainuu, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
