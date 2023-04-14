Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Egypt

villas
5
duplexes
1
House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6   Villa is located in Mub…
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6   Villa is located in Mub…
Housein Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
700 m²
€ 859,577
Villa for sale in JAMARAN - Sahl Hasheesh   Highlights: - Panoramic sea view …
2 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
2 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 131,199
3 bedroom villa for sale in Makadi.   Fully furnished and fully upgraded villa wi…
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 285,700
Amazing private villa for sale in Magawish   Plot: 320 m2 BUA: 420 m2 Total…
Villa 3 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 117,626
3 bedroom villa for sale in Hermitage Resort – Makadi.   Plot: 804 m2 BU…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin El Alamein, Egypt
Duplex 5 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 600,000
5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and a big garden in Marina North Coast Egypt.
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m² 3 Floor
€ 299,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m² 2 Floor
€ 384,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 6 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
6 bath
€ 900,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 5 room villain Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Egypt
Villa 5 room villa
Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Egypt
4 bath 327 m²
€ 632,468
 Mountain Villa is a 327 square meter mountain villa overlookingThe Hotel Bannisterand …

