Realting.com

Northwest
Ustecky kraj
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Ustecky kraj, Czech Republic
okres Usti nad Labem
31
Usti nad Labem
29
okres Most
25
okres Teplice
16
Teplice
16
Most
11
72 properties total found
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 55,033
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 55,091
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 75,841
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 72,266
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 40,131
2 room apartment
Zezice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 51,090
1 room apartment
Zezice, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
€ 60,450
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 60,450
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 55,263
We offer for sale a private apartment of 2 + kk in Most. Apartment of 40 m2 with repair, flo…
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 55,770
Exclusively for sale is apartment 3 + 1 in cooperative ownership. The apartment with a total…
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 63,375
Offered for sale apartment with repair 2 + 1 on the 2 floor, including the tenant, the apart…
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 60,801
We offer for sale a fully renovated and equipped apartment of 3 + 1, in Most, 75 m2, ground …
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 51,207
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 with loggia on 6 panel house floor in private ownership quiet, green s…
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 53,742
apartment 3 + 1 62m2 with balcony, on the 8 floor of the panel house with elevator house aft…
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 56,277
apartment 2 + 1 49m2 on 5 floor + loggia 5m2 with beautiful views parking in front of the ho…
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 65,910
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 53,235
apartment 2 + kk with a loggia 40m2 on 6 floor of a panel house quiet, green area parking in…
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
€ 90,246
apartment 2 + 1 51m2 on the 6th floor of a brick house with an elevator city center, demande…
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 63,882
apartment 3 + 1 60m2 on 3 panel house floor apartment after complete reconstruction
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 58,266
apartment 3 + 1 55m2 on the 7th floor of the panel house Apartment after partial reconstruction
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 51,168
apartment 2 + kk 41m2 on the 5th floor of the panel house apartment after reconstruction, wi…
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 55,614
apartment 3 + 1 63m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house The apartment has three French pla…
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 50,700
apartment 3 + 1 54m2 on the 5th floor of a panel house with an elevator The house is insulat…
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
€ 60,840
apartment 2 + 1 58m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house In recent years, the apartment has un…
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 125,229
For sale apartment 3 + 1. 69 m ² in the wide center of Teplice 2nd floor of brick house Apar…
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
€ 152,100
For sale apartment 3 + 1,109 m ² in the center of Teplice 1st floor of brick house Apartment…
4 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 141,453
For sale two-storey apartment 4 + 1 90 m ² in the center of Teplice Two bedrooms are on the …
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 151,593
For sale two-storey apartment 3 + kk 95 m ² in the wide center of Teplice 4th floor of brick…
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 156,663
We offer for sale an apartment of 3 + 1 in private ownership with a balcony with a total are…
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
€ 65,910
3 apartment + 1 76m2 on the 3 floor of the brick house + basement and attic There is also a …
