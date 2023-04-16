Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Southwest, Czech Republic

okres ceske Budejovice
11
okres Prachatice
6
okres cesky Krumlov
4
okres Jindrichuv Hradec
4
okres Tabor
3
Hluboka nad Vltavou
2
okres Pisek
2
České Budějovice
2
30 properties total found
Apartmentin Sevetin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sevetin, Czech Republic
39 m²
€ 97,228
Housein Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
House
Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 208,043
Apartmentin Trebon, Czech Republic
Apartment
Trebon, Czech Republic
55 m²
€ 156,669
Housein Olesnice, Czech Republic
House
Olesnice, Czech Republic
118 m²
€ 177,898
Apartmentin okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
24 m²
€ 103,597
Housein Micovice, Czech Republic
House
Micovice, Czech Republic
614 m²
€ 101,474
Housein Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
House
Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
253 m²
€ 381,695
Housein Lisov, Czech Republic
House
Lisov, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 131,194
Housein Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
3 929 m²
€ 551,908
Housein Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
House
Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
152 m²
€ 88,737
Housein Vimperk, Czech Republic
House
Vimperk, Czech Republic
650 m²
€ 509,492
Housein Laziste, Czech Republic
House
Laziste, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 157,093
Apartmentin Hlinsko, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hlinsko, Czech Republic
50 m²
€ 126,949
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
77 m²
€ 212,288
Housein Pridoli, Czech Republic
House
Pridoli, Czech Republic
254 m²
€ 632,620
Housein Pisek, Czech Republic
House
Pisek, Czech Republic
40 m²
€ 46,279
Housein Srubec, Czech Republic
House
Srubec, Czech Republic
210 m²
€ 381,695
Housein Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
140 m²
Price on request
Housein Hnevanov, Czech Republic
House
Hnevanov, Czech Republic
272 m²
€ 585,916
Housein Majdalena, Czech Republic
House
Majdalena, Czech Republic
18 720 m²
€ 495,269
Housein Vcelna, Czech Republic
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 577,000
Housein Petruv Dvur, Czech Republic
House
Petruv Dvur, Czech Republic
12 666 m²
Price on request
Housein Buk, Czech Republic
House
Buk, Czech Republic
522 m²
€ 177,898
Housein Lhenice, Czech Republic
House
Lhenice, Czech Republic
157 m²
€ 245,830
Housein okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
House
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
170 m²
€ 216,110
Housein Kremze, Czech Republic
House
Kremze, Czech Republic
94 m²
€ 182,568
Housein Doubrava, Czech Republic
House
Doubrava, Czech Republic
48 m²
€ 68,781
Housein Temelin, Czech Republic
House
Temelin, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 169,302
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
75 m²
€ 275,975
Housein Prachatice, Czech Republic
House
Prachatice, Czech Republic
260 m²
€ 337,539

Properties features in Southwest, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
