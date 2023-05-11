Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic

Usti nad Labem
34
39 properties total found
2 room apartment in Olesnice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Olesnice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
€ 42,900
2 room apartment in Olesnice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Olesnice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
€ 40,170
2 room apartment in Olesnice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Olesnice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
€ 46,800
2 room apartment in Zezice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Zezice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
€ 51,090
1 room apartment in Zezice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Zezice, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
€ 60,450
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 60,450
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
€ 53,742
3 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
€ 148,317
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
€ 81,120
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 67,938
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
€ 54,756
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
€ 65,403
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
€ 58,812
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
€ 91,026
3 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 98,631
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€ 106,236
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
€ 109,005
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 68,445
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€ 72,774
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
€ 70,473
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
€ 66,573
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
€ 63,375
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
€ 88,686
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 42 m²
€ 56,784
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
€ 58,812
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
€ 77,064
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€ 95,316
3 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
€ 67,314
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
€ 66,417
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 60,801

