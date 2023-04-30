Apartments for sale in okres Praha-zapad, Czech Republic

Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Central Bohemia
Stredocesky kraj
okres Praha-zapad
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale
17 properties total found
17 properties total found
Apartment
Roblin, Czech Republic
134 m²
€ 698,100
Apartment
Studene, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 399,692
Apartment
Jesenice, Czech Republic
149 m²
€ 622,635
Apartment
Statenice, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 604,344
Apartment
Jilove u Prahy, Czech Republic
123 m²
€ 497,706
Apartment
Hradistko, Czech Republic
606 m²
€ 1,515,930
The building of the former baroque parish with an attic roof, converted to a family house wi…
1 room apartment
Chyne, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
22 m²
€ 99,879
We offer for sale an apartment with a layout of 1 + kk in Khyzhe near Prague. The apartment …
Apartment
Slapy, Czech Republic
100 m²
€ 265,122
House 3 + kk 100m2 plot 356m2 with a fenced courtyard and a garden, in a famous and coveted …
2 room apartment
Horomerice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 302,874
We offer a very beautiful apartment 2 + kk, 55 m2, in a new house with a balcony in a beauti…
2 room apartment
Dolni Brezany, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
€ 255,879
apartment 2 + kk 57m2 with its own garage on the 1st floor of a brick house By bus to the Ka…
Apartment
Osnice, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 338,559
two-story house with 3 + kk terraces (can be easily converted into 4 + kk), useful area of …
Apartment
Brezova-Olesko, Czech Republic
204 m²
€ 244,413
family house, standing on a plot of 383 m2 (of which the built-up area is 204 m2) in the vil…
Apartment
Tuchomerice, Czech Republic
160 m²
€ 255,879
Family home in the village of Tuhomeržice, Prague & # 8212; West. Barn with car parking, wor…
Apartment
Osnice, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 386,451
Family house 4 bedrooms, 80m2, plot 204m2, in Jesenicih, Central gas heating. In front of th…
Apartment
Vestec, Czech Republic
102 m²
€ 469,482
House with layout 3 + 1, area 102 m2. located in Jesenice. There are two parking spaces in f…
Apartment
Osnice, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 391,677
House 80m2, In front of the house there is a palisade and parking space for two cars. Total …
Apartment
Jesenice, Czech Republic
125 m²
€ 511,758
Partially furnished family home 125m2 in the attractive district of Esenice near Prague. 2 f…
