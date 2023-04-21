Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic

1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 111,150
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 110,370
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 122,850
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 115,440
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 116,610
2 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 128,700
2 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 154,655
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 128,700
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 130,553
2 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 182,910
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 144,300
2 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 184,380
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 33 m²
€ 135,720
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 155,610
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 126,536
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 142,604
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 152,100
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 132,561
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 128,700
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 118,950
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 135,775
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 136,500
3 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 79 m²
€ 219,960
3 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 209,040
3 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 189,540
2 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 157,950
3 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 265,590
2 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 166,101
2 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 173,982
1 room apartment in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 116,610

