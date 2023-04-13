Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Houses

Houses for sale in Czech Republic

villas
1
castles
1
House To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
Housein Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
House
Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 207,170
Housein Olesnice, Czech Republic
House
Olesnice, Czech Republic
118 m²
€ 179,504
Housein Micovice, Czech Republic
House
Micovice, Czech Republic
614 m²
€ 102,390
Housein Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
House
Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
253 m²
€ 380,093
Housein Lisov, Czech Republic
House
Lisov, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 132,379
Housein Stetkovice, Czech Republic
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 232,537
Housein Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
3 929 m²
€ 549,592
Housein Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
House
Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
152 m²
€ 89,538
Housein Vimperk, Czech Republic
House
Vimperk, Czech Republic
650 m²
€ 514,093
Housein Laziste, Czech Republic
House
Laziste, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 156,434
Housein Pridoli, Czech Republic
House
Pridoli, Czech Republic
254 m²
€ 629,965
Housein Pisek, Czech Republic
House
Pisek, Czech Republic
40 m²
€ 46,697
Housein Masecin, Czech Republic
House
Masecin, Czech Republic
167 m²
€ 465,075
Housein Srubec, Czech Republic
House
Srubec, Czech Republic
210 m²
€ 380,093
Housein Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
140 m²
Price on request
Housein Hnevanov, Czech Republic
House
Hnevanov, Czech Republic
272 m²
€ 591,207
Housein Majdalena, Czech Republic
House
Majdalena, Czech Republic
18 720 m²
€ 493,191
Housein Vcelna, Czech Republic
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 574,579
Housein Petruv Dvur, Czech Republic
House
Petruv Dvur, Czech Republic
12 666 m²
Price on request
Housein Buk, Czech Republic
House
Buk, Czech Republic
522 m²
€ 179,504
Housein Lhenice, Czech Republic
House
Lhenice, Czech Republic
157 m²
€ 244,799
Housein okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
House
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
170 m²
€ 218,061
Housein Stetkovice, Czech Republic
House
Stetkovice, Czech Republic
96 m²
€ 232,537
Housein Kremze, Czech Republic
House
Kremze, Czech Republic
94 m²
€ 184,217
Housein Doubrava, Czech Republic
House
Doubrava, Czech Republic
48 m²
€ 69,403
Housein Temelin, Czech Republic
House
Temelin, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 168,695
Housein Prachatice, Czech Republic
House
Prachatice, Czech Republic
260 m²
€ 336,122
Housein Libusin, Czech Republic
House
Libusin, Czech Republic
320 m²
€ 843,969
Dovolujeme si Vám nabídnout k prodeji výjimečné luxusní rodinné sídlo s užitnou plochou dom…
Castlein Prague, Czech Republic
Castle
Prague, Czech Republic
4 000 m²
€ 5,600,000
Czech Republic.Olomouc, 250 km from Prague, 80 km from Brno Castle in eastern Bohemia Old Ca…
Villa Villain Prague, Czech Republic
Villa Villa
Prague, Czech Republic
1 472 m²
€ 2,500,000
Czech Republic 40 km from Prague Modern villa in the park area Beautiful modern villa in a v…

Regions with properties for sale

Southwest
okres ceske Budejovice
okres Prachatice
Central Bohemia
okres cesky Krumlov
okres Jindrichuv Hradec
okres Tabor
okres Pisek
okres Pribram
Libusin
Lisov
Netolice
okres Kladno
okres Praha-zapad
Pisek
Prachatice
Veseli nad Luznici
Vimperk
České Budějovice

Properties features in Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir