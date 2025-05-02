Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. okres Ceske Budejovice
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Otevek, Czechia
House
Otevek, Czechia
Area 267 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of real estate ensemble: 1) Spacious and bright storeyed …
$630,847
Leave a request
House in Lipi, Czechia
House
Lipi, Czechia
Area 109 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the family house 3 + kk with a gard…
$384,815
Leave a request
House in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
House
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 101 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the purchase of two housing units with 1+1 and 1+kk in a brick apa…
$248,575
Leave a request
House in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
House
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 381 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The sale of a low-energy new building of a housing unit in a double …
$430,138
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go