Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Karlovarsky kraj
  5. Cheb District

Residential properties for sale in Cheb District, Czech Republic

Marianske Lazne
8
Cheb
2
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 112,808
3 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 123,240
2 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 126,750
3 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 167,037
3 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 2 Floor
€ 257,247
Complete information including the video can be found at www.monplaisir.czWe wanted to prepa…
2 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 4 Floor
€ 227,503
Complete information including the video can be found at www.monplaisir.czWe wanted to prepa…
Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
885 m²
€ 588,120
The building is located in Heba, on Graza Street, and was originally used as a service car s…
Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
1 126 m²
€ 516,984
A warehouse with a total area of ​ ​ 1126 m2 in an excellent strategic place near the Heb in…
Apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
Apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
500 m²
€ 851,760
Hotel 3 * 500 m ² in the centre of Marianske Lazne 27 beds. 11 double rooms, 1 single + apar…
1 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 55,263
The Apartment with a total area of 39 sq.m and by planning 1+1 and to the address Hlavní tř…

Properties features in Cheb District, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir