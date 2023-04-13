Croatia
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Villas
Villas for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Split
12
Trogir
7
Grad Omis
6
Opcina Postira
6
Grad Supetar
5
Opcina Bol
5
Supetar
5
Grad Hvar
4
Grad Vis
4
Grad Makarska
3
Makarska
3
Opcina Milna
3
Opcina Selca
3
Hvar
2
Opcina Nerezisca
2
Opcina Sutivan
2
Opcina Dugi Rat
1
Opcina Jelsa
1
Opcina Podstrana
1
Vis
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
110 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
Villa 3 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale is a three-story villa located on the island of Ciovo, near the beach and infrastru…
Villa 6 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
For sale recently built luxury villa on the Chiovo Peninsula near Trogir, located just 35 me…
Villa 9 room villa
Bol, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
The spacious house is located near the beach and is built of traditional white stone from th…
Villa 5 room villa
Bol, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
The magnificent villa is located in a beautiful quiet bay on the island of Brac in the front…
Villa 4 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Vis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale is a two-story house near the sea, located on a hillside in a quiet bay on the isla…
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a new luxury villa located on a small slope in a picturesque village in the subu…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa on the island of Sholta, just 200 meters from the sea…
Villa 5 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale is a modernly decorated villa with a swimming pool located above the center of Maka…
Villa 3 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,750,000
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
Villa 4 room villa
Postira, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
For sale exclusive two-story villa with a swimming pool on the north side of the island of B…
Villa 9 room villa
Necujam, Croatia
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,000
For sale guest three-story house located in a quiet location 30 meters from the sea in a sea…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
For sale a new villa with a swimming pool and beautiful sea views. The villa is located on t…
Villa 3 room villa
Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 895,000
For sale a beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool located on the north side of the i…
Villa 6 room villa
Supetar, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
Villa 5 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa of 576 m2, located on a hilltop only 30 m from the sea …
Villa 4 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a modern three-story villa of 330 m2, located in an attractive location, in the …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Borak, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,254,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
Villa 5 room villa
Postira, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet location on the island of Brac, just 20 meters…
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,650,000
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
For sale six luxury villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Ciovo Isla…
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,450,000
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
