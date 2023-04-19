Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
13 m²
€ 7,745
Garden house in Brest district. 1st floor. Total - 12.5 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material - pre…
Housein Miedna, Belarus
House
Miedna, Belarus
96 m²
€ 25,968
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 50,113
Lot 6864. 5 km from the city of Brest in the village of Znamensky village council sold a res…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 9,932
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 71,981
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 48,291
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 25,512
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 13,029
Housein Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
44 m²
€ 9,112
Housein Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
83 m²
€ 49,794
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 20,956
Lot 6160. To your attention is an apartment in a semi-detached house in Znamensky s / S. 15 …
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 19,954
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 19,954
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 8,656
Garden house in Brest district. 1999 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 46.5 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: m…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 9,932
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 54,578
Residential building for clean decoration in Brest district. 2018 year.p. 2 floors. Total.SN…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
214 m²
€ 45,558
Lot 5658. For sale a box of a residential building in Znamensky s / s, Domachevsky direction…
Housein Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
88 m²
€ 56,947
Sale of a residential building in the Brest region, Domachevskoye direction 200969 Residenti…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 11,389
Garden house in Brest p - not. 2016 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 30.3 sq.m, total. - 30.3 sq.m. 1…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 8,109
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 4,191
Sale of cottages in the Brest region, Domachevskoye direction 210820 Garden house in the Bre…
Housein Miedna, Belarus
House
Miedna, Belarus
110 m²
€ 22,779
For sale a box of the house located in the suburbs of Brest - ag. Copper, 25 km from the cit…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 100,227
House for clean decoration in Brest district. 2018 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 132.53 sq.m, l…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 10,478
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Dacha 8 …
Housein Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
254 m²
€ 74,714
Selling a house, d. Dukes, Brest district, Brest region e.g., 358 km from MKAD2 level, walls…
Housein Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
100 m²
€ 28,155
Housein Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
78 m²
€ 18,679
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 22,779
Sale of a box of a country house in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 902998Korobka …
Housein Miedna, Belarus
House
Miedna, Belarus
156 m²
€ 77,448
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 182218Zhila hous…
Housein Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 77,448
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 253.6 sq.m, total. - 23…

