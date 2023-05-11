Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Znamienka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Znamienka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 28,226
2 room apartment in Znamienka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Znamienka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 14,568
4 room apartment in Miedna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Miedna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 22,763
2 room apartment in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 22,763
2 room apartment in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 8,104
2 room apartment in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 25,313
2 room apartment in Stradziec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stradziec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 14,113
2 room apartment in Znamienka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Znamienka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 19,121

Properties features in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

