Stunning real estate for sale in Vitebsk

Vitebsk is a regional centre, the cultural capital of the Republic of Belarus. There are many beautiful places and architectural monuments dating back to the 18th century. The city has an excellent location — right on the border with Russia.

Real estate in Vitebsk

The real estate market of Vitebsk represents both primary and secondary housing. Despite their high cost, the new buildings attract special attention of those who want to live in apartments with an improved layout. To make modern real estate more affordable, developers offer discounts and favourable credit systems.

Districts of the city

You can buy an apartment in Vitebsk in one of its three districts:

Zheleznodorozhny — one of the most sparsely populated areas of the city, where you can buy cheap housing.

Pervomaisky — a district with numerous tourist attractions and modern neighbourhoods with new buildings.

Oktyabrsky — a large district, which consists of about 300 streets.

The cost of apartments in Vitebsk

The cost of apartments in Vitebsk starts from 15 thousand dollars. One-bedroom apartments in remote areas of the city have the lowest price. The cost of well-furnished two-and three-bedroom apartments is 48-60 thousand dollars. Housing prices in new buildings start from 55 thousand dollars.

