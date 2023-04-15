Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,217
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 35,574
For sale one-bedroom apartment of new layout on the street. Mark Fradkin. Located on the 4th…
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,425
We bring to your attention an inexpensive 3-room apartment in Vitebsk on Shumilinskaya St. T…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 38,727
For sale one-bedroom apartment of a new layout in the Medical Center. Located on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 36,925
We bring to your attention a three-room apartment on the street. Tereshkova, 26. Located on …
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 38,636
On sale a cozy one-bedroom apartment in a brick house built in 1996. The apartment is equipp…
4 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 54,037
We offer you a 4-room apartment on the street. Truth in the area of the 3rd gymnasium. The a…
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 27,829
One-room apartment for sale on the street. Medical. Located on the 7th floor of the 10th flo…
Apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
Apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
40 m²
€ 15,310
For sale halfway with gas heating, water supply, local sewage ( paid in the central sewer ) …
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 22,515
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,720
We bring to your attention a 1-room apartment of a new layout on ul. Suvorova 37 "A" in the …
5 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 98 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 55,478
For sale 5 bedroom apartment along the Prostetat of the Builders in the area of the Ice Pala…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,084
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the very center of Vitebsk on Moscow Prostvo in the area of …
4 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 45,481
Four-room apartment for sale on the street Chkalova. Located on the 3rd floor of the 9th flo…
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/16 Floor
€ 99,068
We bring to your attention an exclusive one-room apartment of a new layout with expensive, h…
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 21,525
One-room apartment of the new layout for Moscow Avenue ( for sale in the area of the 3rd cli…
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 146 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 126,086
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 35,124
Three-room apartment for sale on the street. Sovetskaya. Located on the 1st ( high ) floor o…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 32,873
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 43,230
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 30,621
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 39,627
Apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
Apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
31 m²
€ 7,115
For sale half-house in the Polotsk market area on the street. Knyazeva with a good entrance.…
1 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 13,960
1-room apartment in Rub for a good price I sell a single in Rub, at 70 years of October, 4. …
Apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
Apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
47 m²
€ 15,220
For sale half-house apartment type on DSK. All amenities in the house, local sewerage. An ex…
2 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 4/13 Floor
€ 59,441
For sale is a two-room apartment of increased comfort with a total area of 72.8 sq.m. accord…
4 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 36,025
For sale a spacious four-room apartment of a new layout on the street. Karl Marx ( next to t…
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 30,171
We offer you a 3-room apartment in the 1993 KIRPICHNOM building in the area of the Regional …
3 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 37,376
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the construction site. Located on the 3rd floor of a 12-stor…
4 room apartmentin Vítebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 87 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 54,037
For sale & nbsp; Four-room apartment with a new floor plan to Moscow Avenue. The hotel is lo…

Properties features in Vítebsk, Belarus

Stunning real estate for sale in Vitebsk 

Vitebsk is a regional centre, the cultural capital of the Republic of Belarus. There are many beautiful places and architectural monuments dating back to the 18th century. The city has an excellent location — right on the border with Russia. 

Real estate in Vitebsk 

The real estate market of Vitebsk represents both primary and secondary housing. Despite their high cost, the new buildings attract special attention of those who want to live in apartments with an improved layout. To make modern real estate more affordable, developers offer discounts and favourable credit systems. 

Districts of the city 

You can buy an apartment in Vitebsk in one of its three districts: 

  • Zheleznodorozhny — one of the most sparsely populated areas of the city, where you can buy cheap housing. 
  • Pervomaisky — a district with numerous tourist attractions and modern neighbourhoods with new buildings. 
  • Oktyabrsky — a large district, which consists of about 300 streets. 

The cost of apartments in Vitebsk 

The cost of apartments in Vitebsk starts from 15 thousand dollars. One-bedroom apartments in remote areas of the city have the lowest price. The cost of well-furnished two-and three-bedroom apartments is 48-60 thousand dollars. Housing prices in new buildings start from 55 thousand dollars. 

To buy an apartment in Vitebsk and gain some profit, use the website Realting.com which will become your personal assistant helping you select the property among international real estate. The database contains offers provided by certified agencies that have passed moderation and submitted all the necessary licenses. The site has a lot of new ads with photos and detailed descriptions. Also on the site, you will find useful materials that will help you understand the legislation, taxation and lending.

