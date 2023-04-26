Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Sienicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
House in Atolina, Belarus
House
Atolina, Belarus
246 m²
€ 264,164
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
265 m²
€ 136,545
House in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 39,169
House for sale in d. Leontyevichs
House in Uradžajnaja, Belarus
House
Uradžajnaja, Belarus
66 m²
€ 45,546
Cottage in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 143,924
Sale of a cottage in a suburb of Minsk, p. Skorinichi. The cottage is located 5 kilometers f…
House in Sienica, Belarus
House
Sienica, Belarus
200 m²
€ 141,191
Sale | exchange The house was commissioned in 2020, a residential ( is operated, people live…
Cottage in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 79,249
Good house in ag. Atolino See similar offers
House in Sienica, Belarus
House
Sienica, Belarus
358 m²
€ 135,726
House in Atolina, Belarus
House
Atolina, Belarus
306 m²
€ 173,073
Cottage in Kaliadzičy, Belarus
Cottage
Kaliadzičy, Belarus
130 m²
Price on request
An excellent house for sale in the village of Kolyadichi 1km from Minsk. Communications ( se…
House in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 63,755
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
230 m²
€ 117,507
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pryluki, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pryluki, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 503 m²
€ 364,364
Cottage for sale in ag. Dukes, 6 km from MKAD.The house is located in a prestigious cottage …
House in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 31,882
Cottage in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Jubiliejny, Belarus
268 m²
€ 182,091
Cottage in Scytomirycy, Belarus
Cottage
Scytomirycy, Belarus
148 m²
€ 122,973
Cottage for sale in d. Shchitomirichi, & nbsp; located in a quiet and cozy suburb of Minsk. …
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
310 m²
€ 363,453
For sale a magnificent cottage with excellent repair and a swimming pool in the nearest subu…
Cottage in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Jubiliejny, Belarus
213 m²
€ 204,955
House in Sienica, Belarus
House
Sienica, Belarus
42 m²
€ 40,991
Favorable offer! House for sale in a quiet place built in 1980. Blood & ndash; metal tiles. …
House in Atolina, Belarus
House
Atolina, Belarus
160 m²
€ 78,247
House for sale in ag. Atolino, just 10 km from Minsk! Excellent access roads, asphalt, minib…
Cottage in Sienica, Belarus
Cottage
Sienica, Belarus
253 m²
€ 346,146
House & nbsp; located in a very favorable place: a metro is being built nearby, the construc…

Properties features in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir