Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Sienicki sielski Saviet
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 properties total found
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Jubiliejny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 63,673
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 45,454
➜ unit apartment in excellent condition is fully ready to stay from the first day after purc…
2 room apartment
Jubiliejny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 59,118
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with repair in the village. Anniversary Address: p. Anniversary…
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 37,347
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in the nearest suburb, 7 km from Minsk, ag. Dukes, LCD "Hangban…
3 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
2/8 Floor
Price on request
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs in LCD « Lumb » on Mayai St., 24 in the Priluki Ag…
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 35,525
Beautiful warm brick house, central heating, double-glazed windows, metal front door, spacio…
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 55,110
For sale in an environmentally friendly area in the nearest suburb with an improved layout o…
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
6/11 Floor
Price on request
Spacious one-bedroom apartment in the south of Senitsa, Minsk region, 0.4 km from MKAD. &nbs…
3 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 69,138
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs in LCD « Lumb » on Mayai St., 24 in the Priluki Ag…
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
8/11 Floor
€ 65,312
It presents to your attention a cozy 2-room apartment in the south of Senitsa on Vasilkovaya…
3 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 77,336
Only for you!!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very cozy Eurocracker in a new buildi…
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
6/11 Floor
€ 59,209
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment in the village of Senitsa, Minsk district, Slutsk di…
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 63,308
For sale is a spacious bright apartment with a well-thought-out layout in a new building in …
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 41,902
The apartment is in a quiet sleeping place near the forest area for relaxation and walking. …
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
11/11 Floor
€ 61,486
2-room apartment in an environmentally friendly area of ag. Senitsa, built in the new house …
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 65,130
Excellent apartment for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk ( ag.Sluki ), Zhek Veselka, from…
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 58,298
3 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 132,082
For sale large, bright 3 bedroom apartment with excellent repair in a.g. Senitsa ✅ Lar…
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 58,572
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 61,031
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 56,385
For sale spacious apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk. The apartment has made modern re…
2 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 61,031
Only for you!!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very cozy 2-room apartment in a new b…
2 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 57,296
For sale spacious, cozy 2-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk. Metal door, PVC win…
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 38,714
Spacious one-room apartment with good & nbsp; euro repair, located on the 2 floor 9 - a floo…
