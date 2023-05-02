Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

80 properties total found
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 20,969
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 10,931
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 14,587
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 16,137
Do you like fresh air and outdoor recreation? You have come to the address! Equipped cozy co…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 14,131
Three-level summer house with a bathhouse and a garage! Address: ST "Forest-Vexchitsy". 武At…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 11,214
Great cottage in a beautiful place! The house is not large, on two floors, but strong and dr…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 14,131
Sale of a house in Molodechno direction Address: ST Lukomorye ⁇ 知In which house you will …
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,028
For sale a country house 23 km from Minsk, ST "Rodnik-1982". For seasonal living ( heating, …
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 10,940
Looking for a calm, beautiful place to relax?   Description Ready to buy Dach is offere…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 31,818
Residential building for sale in the village of Novashino, ul. Central 10. Molodechensk dire…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
158 m²
€ 100,193
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 68,376
Spacious modern house near Zaslavl! Address: ST Mara Rosinka 武Unique spacious house on the …
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 54,610
Sale of a finished house 20 kilometers from Minsk! Address: ST Solar Polina ⁇ 知 About you…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 48,228
Cozy house in the village. Lipeni on Central Street Address: d. Lipeni, st. Central ⁇ 知 A…
House in Pyatryshki, Belarus
House
Pyatryshki, Belarus
64 m²
€ 31,726
House on a plot of 25 acres in the ag of Petrishki Address: ah. Petrishki, st. Railway stati…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 15,499
Three-level summer house with a plot in ST Colos! Address: ST "KOLOS" of the Minsk region ➜ …
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 135,840
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 168,660
Comfortable country wooden house for sale d. Zakharichi, 17 km from MKAD Distance - 20 minut…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 81,960
Residential building in the style of chalet, garden partnership Soyuz-2, Petrishkovsky s / …
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
87 m²
€ 10,028
House from the log house, porch, kitchen, two rooms on the ground floor, room on the second …
House in Pyatryshki, Belarus
House
Pyatryshki, Belarus
40 m²
€ 27,350
House for sale in ag. Petrishki 27 km from MKAD Molodechno direction. Plot of 15 acres, part…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 86,609
Modern summer cottage for year-round living ( 117 sq.m. ) Combined heating: gas boiler, elec…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 84,330
     Wood house in a picturesque place. 20 minutes from Minsk.   &n…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 84,330
     Wood house in a picturesque place. 20 minutes from Minsk.  &nb…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 36,376
D. Cheeks House ( incomplete canned capital structure ) with a land plot of 20 acres. The la…
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
200 m²
€ 100,285
Country house for sale in d. Novashino. 22 km from MKAD ( Molodechno direction ).   The…
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 41,026
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 41,026
Wonderful Cottage is offered for sale with all amenities in a gardening partnership « Colos …
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
190 m²
€ 164,102
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
337 m²
€ 410,255
For sale is a modern two-story cottage. Shubniki Village, st. Cosmonauts. Plot of 15 acres (…

