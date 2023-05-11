Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Myadzel District
  Houses

Houses for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

Naracki sielski Saviet
14
27 properties total found
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 223 m²
€ 90,142
House in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
€ 6,374
Cottage in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 652 m²
€ 1,229,216
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 608 m²
€ 263,143
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
€ 177,553
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
€ 35,511
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
€ 50,079
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 589 m²
€ 45,527
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Price on request
House in Vyhalavicy, Belarus
House
Vyhalavicy, Belarus
Area 77 m²
€ 14,568
House in Svir, Belarus
House
Svir, Belarus
Area 335 m²
€ 382,423
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
€ 111,995
House in Budslau, Belarus
House
Budslau, Belarus
Area 35 m²
€ 2,732
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
€ 450,712
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
Area 67 m²
€ 13,021
House in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
€ 15,479
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 198 m²
€ 50,079
House in Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 128 m²
€ 6,829
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
€ 50,079
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
€ 6,283
House in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 100,158
House in Slabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
€ 4,097
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
€ 44,525
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
€ 40,974
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 183 m²
€ 13,931

Properties features in Myadzel District, Belarus

