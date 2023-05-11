Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

9 properties total found
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 223 m²
€ 90,142
Cottage in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 652 m²
€ 1,229,216
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 608 m²
€ 263,143
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
€ 177,553
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 589 m²
€ 45,527
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
€ 450,712
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 198 m²
€ 50,079

