Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Myadzel District
Residential properties for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus
Naracki sielski Saviet
17
Myadzyel
4
Svirski sielski Saviet
3
35 properties total found
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
223 m²
€ 90,142
House
Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 6,374
Cottage
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
652 m²
€ 1,229,216
Apartment
Svir, Belarus
39 m²
€ 13,658
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
608 m²
€ 263,143
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 177,553
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 35,511
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 50,079
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
589 m²
€ 45,527
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
Price on request
Apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 122,922
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2
74 m²
1/2
€ 227,633
House
Vyhalavicy, Belarus
77 m²
€ 14,568
4 room apartment
Svir, Belarus
4
335 m²
1/3
€ 382,423
House
Svir, Belarus
335 m²
€ 382,423
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 111,995
House
Budslau, Belarus
35 m²
€ 2,732
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
3
69 m²
2/3
€ 29,137
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
3
64 m²
2/5
€ 27,316
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 450,712
House
Svatki, Belarus
67 m²
€ 13,021
House
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 15,479
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
198 m²
€ 50,079
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
128 m²
€ 6,829
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 50,079
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 6,283
House
Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 100,158
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2
62 m²
5/5
€ 54,632
