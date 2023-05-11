Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

35 properties total found
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 223 m²
€ 90,142
House in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
€ 6,374
Cottage in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 652 m²
€ 1,229,216
Apartment in Svir, Belarus
Apartment
Svir, Belarus
Area 39 m²
€ 13,658
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
€ 141,132
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 608 m²
€ 263,143
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
€ 177,553
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
€ 35,511
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
€ 50,079
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 589 m²
€ 45,527
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Price on request
Apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
€ 122,922
2 room apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 227,633
House in Vyhalavicy, Belarus
House
Vyhalavicy, Belarus
Area 77 m²
€ 14,568
4 room apartment in Svir, Belarus
4 room apartment
Svir, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 382,423
House in Svir, Belarus
House
Svir, Belarus
Area 335 m²
€ 382,423
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
€ 111,995
House in Budslau, Belarus
House
Budslau, Belarus
Area 35 m²
€ 2,732
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 29,137
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 27,316
Cottage in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
€ 450,712
House in Svatki, Belarus
House
Svatki, Belarus
Area 67 m²
€ 13,021
House in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
€ 15,479
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 198 m²
€ 50,079
House in Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 128 m²
€ 6,829
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
€ 50,079
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
€ 6,283
House in Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svatkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 100,158
2 room apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 54,632

Properties features in Myadzel District, Belarus

