Residential properties for sale in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 28,822
House for sale on the shores of Lake Naroch. The beach is about 50 meters away! Near the san…
Cottagein Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
260 m²
€ 139,608
I will sell a cottage near Lake Naroch d. Meadelskoye logs for example 115 km from MKAD and …
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 139,608
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
608 m²
€ 260,302
Cottage with national flavor in the Narochansky reserve!  The village of Pasynka is loc…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 175,636
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 37,379
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 49,538
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 256,699
Apartmentin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 225,175
2 room apartmentin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,175
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 110,786
A solid house for sale in one of the most picturesque places in Belarus on the shores of Lak…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
217 m²
Price on request
For sale Author's unique Suburban House of premium 100% readiness with furniture in the firs…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For sale Author's unique Suburban House of premium 100% readiness with furniture in the firs…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For Sale The author's unique suburban house with 100% willingness to furniture on the first …
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For sale Author's unique Suburban House of premium 100% readiness with furniture in the firs…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 445,846
For sale & nbsp; manor on the shore of the lake. Naroch This area is in the most beautiful p…
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 49,538
House for sale in d. Pasynki, st. Embankment, 131 km from MKAD Myadel direction in a picture…
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 6,215
Private Unitary Company "Dianest", UNODC 190124316, and nbsp; license № 02240/54 and nbsp; f…
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 28,732
Two houses for sale at the price of one in the territory of Narochansky National Park!!! A h…
2 room apartmentin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,042
2 rooms for sale. apartment with a renovation In the most beautiful resort city of the Repub…
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 44,044
House for sale in a fabulous place in the Narochansky Territory 500 meters from Lake Madel! …
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 40,531
I will For Sale to the house and of. Small Syrmezh and Myadelsky district and Myadelsky e.g…
Housein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 14,411
I will sell the house, the village of Cherevki, Myadelsky district, Myadelskoye, for example…

