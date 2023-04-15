Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mazyr District, Belarus

Mazyr
56
Krynicny sielski Saviet
1
Slabadski sielski Saviet
1
58 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,866
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,814
3 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 24,317
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,264
Cottagein Mazyr, Belarus
Cottage
Mazyr, Belarus
404 m²
€ 148,602
Cottage located at Gomel region, Mozyr district, g. Mozyr, st. Nelidova d. 42 Total area SNB…
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,615
3 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 49,534
3 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,913
1 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,907
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 17,112
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,211
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
151 m²
€ 99,068
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
48 m²
€ 13,509
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,363
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
106 m²
€ 162,111
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 21,615
3 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 26,118
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
284 m²
€ 134,192
4 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 24,317
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 9,006
3 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 25,217
3 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,615
1 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 16,211
Apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
Apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
69 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 10,807
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,568
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 22,515
1 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 12,609
3 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 2/11 Floor
€ 64,844
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 23,416
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
131 m²
€ 18,012

Properties features in Mazyr District, Belarus

