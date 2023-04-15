Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mazyr District, Belarus

Cottagein Mazyr, Belarus
Cottage
Mazyr, Belarus
404 m²
€ 148,602
Cottage located at Gomel region, Mozyr district, g. Mozyr, st. Nelidova d. 42 Total area SNB…
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
151 m²
€ 99,068
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
48 m²
€ 13,509
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
106 m²
€ 162,111
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
284 m²
€ 134,192
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
131 m²
€ 18,012
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
231 m²
€ 76,552
Housein Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 1,801
Housein Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,112

Properties features in Mazyr District, Belarus

