Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Mazyr District
  5. Mazyr
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Mazyr, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage in Mazyr, Belarus
Cottage
Mazyr, Belarus
404 m²
€ 149,221
Cottage located at Gomel region, Mozyr district, g. Mozyr, st. Nelidova d. 42 Total area SNB…
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
151 m²
€ 99,480
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
48 m²
€ 13,566
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
106 m²
€ 135,655
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
284 m²
€ 134,751
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
131 m²
€ 18,087
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
231 m²
€ 76,871
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,183

Properties features in Mazyr, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir