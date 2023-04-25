Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mazyr, Belarus

43 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 18,992
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,966
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,896
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 24,418
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,348
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,705
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 49,740
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,992
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,948
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 17,183
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,279
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,444
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 21,705
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 24,418
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 9,044
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 25,322
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,705
Apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
Apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
69 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 10,852
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 22,609
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 2/11 Floor
€ 65,114
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 23,514
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,653
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 18,992
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 26,227
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 10,400
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 25,322
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,183
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,609
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,800
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 31,653

