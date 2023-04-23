Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
86 m²
€ 13,428
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
163 m²
€ 83,810
Cottage for housing in a picturesque place of the city! Address: Molodechno, st. Krasnenskay…
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
200 m²
€ 62,182
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
136 m²
€ 60,289
An incredibly spacious cottage for sale, completely ready for living, ideal for a large fami…
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
83 m²
€ 35,957
Ready house with all amenities and a garage! Address: Molodechno, st. Bogushevich. 武storey …
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
57 m²
€ 21,448
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
91 m²
€ 35,957
Great house in the area of Old Place! Address: Molodechno, 1 lane Chekhov ⁇ 知 About your …
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
161 m²
€ 40,553
House with a large plot in a quiet place Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, 1st Dry Lane ✔ 知 …
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
119 m²
€ 28,387
Brick house with all amenities in Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, Marata Kaseya St. ⁇ 知 …
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
77 m²
€ 41,905
Sale of a four-room house with a bathhouse! Address: Molodechno, st. Mitskevich.  武ap …
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
106 m²
€ 85,613
Cottage with furniture, gazebo, bathhouse and garage!  Address: Molodechno, Chernyakhov…
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
46 m²
€ 26,945
House with two plots in the center Molodechno  House away from the road in the center o…
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
60 m²
€ 17,843
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
264 m²
€ 216,284
& nbsp; A cozy, large cottage is being sold in the best place in. Well done!& nbsp ; Well do…

