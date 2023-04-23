Apartments for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,945
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 30,550
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 17,123
Cozy studio apartment in a quiet area Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, Sadovaya St. 8 ➜ Comf…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 41,364
Cozy three-room apartment on Gorodokskaya street Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya, d. 1…
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 27,847
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,056
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 27,847
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,696
Two bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor in the center of Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, st.…
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,858
One-room apartment for sale in a house with a plot! Address: Molodechno, Chekhov St. ⁇ म I…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 40,463
 3 bedroom apartment in the center Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, V. Gostinets St., 7…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,664
New 2-room apartment in a new building with attic windows in Molodechno Address: g. Molodech…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,934
One bedroom apartment in a private house in Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, per. Foundry. …
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 39,562
Three bedroom apartment with repair in Molodechno Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya ➜ 惧…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,451
For sale one bedroom apartment near Victory Park! Address: Molodechno, st. Volnaya, d.10 ⁇ …
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,850
Spacious one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs Address: Molodechno, st. Gromadovskaya…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 28,297
 For sale 3-room apartment in Masherov!  The apartment is located on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,518
Spacious apartment with finished repairs in a locked house  Address: Molodechno st. Che…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 35,957
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 47,754
Sale of a spacious three-room apartment.  Address: Molodechno, st. Tamara Dudko, d. 27.…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 34,236
An exchange for a three-room one is possible! Address: Molodechno, st. Budavnikov d. fifteen…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 55,783
The apartment with a good area is ideal for a large and friendly family! Address: Molodechno…
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,562
Four bedroom apartment in the very center of the city Address: Molodechno, st. AT. Gostanets…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,378
Exclusive 3rd apartment in a new building on the attic! Address: g. Molodechno, st. Great Go…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,924
Exclusive 2nd apartment on the attic floor! Address: g. Molodechno, st. Great Gostanets, d. …
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 44,609
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet area Molodechno Address: g. Molodechno, st. Tchaikovsky,…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,155
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Molodechno. Address: Molodechno, Vilenskaya St., 3…
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 42,356
Three bedroom apartment on F. Street. Skorins Address: Molodechno, ud. Frantiska Skorina, d.…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 27,937
 For sale 2-room apartment in the historical center of the city on B. To the guest! &nb…
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 33,344
For sale 2-room apartment on Drozdovich street!  House after major repairs.   …
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 45,059
   Excellent apartment for sale with repair and furniture in Molodechno on Yanka K…

