Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Maladzyechna District
Maladzyechna
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Apartment
Clear all
44 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 26,945
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 30,550
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
23 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 17,123
Cozy studio apartment in a quiet area Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, Sadovaya St. 8 ➜ Comf…
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 41,364
Cozy three-room apartment on Gorodokskaya street Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya, d. 1…
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 27,847
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 35,056
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 27,847
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 34,696
Two bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor in the center of Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, st.…
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,858
One-room apartment for sale in a house with a plot! Address: Molodechno, Chekhov St. ⁇ म I…
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 40,463
3 bedroom apartment in the center Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, V. Gostinets St., 7…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 48,664
New 2-room apartment in a new building with attic windows in Molodechno Address: g. Molodech…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 17,934
One bedroom apartment in a private house in Molodechno! Address: Molodechno, per. Foundry. …
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 39,562
Three bedroom apartment with repair in Molodechno Address: Molodechno, st. Gorodokskaya ➜ 惧…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 31,451
For sale one bedroom apartment near Victory Park! Address: Molodechno, st. Volnaya, d.10 ⁇ …
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 37,850
Spacious one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs Address: Molodechno, st. Gromadovskaya…
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 28,297
For sale 3-room apartment in Masherov! The apartment is located on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 13,518
Spacious apartment with finished repairs in a locked house Address: Molodechno st. Che…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 35,957
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 47,754
Sale of a spacious three-room apartment. Address: Molodechno, st. Tamara Dudko, d. 27.…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 34,236
An exchange for a three-room one is possible! Address: Molodechno, st. Budavnikov d. fifteen…
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 55,783
The apartment with a good area is ideal for a large and friendly family! Address: Molodechno…
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
67 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 39,562
Four bedroom apartment in the very center of the city Address: Molodechno, st. AT. Gostanets…
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 54,378
Exclusive 3rd apartment in a new building on the attic! Address: g. Molodechno, st. Great Go…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
73 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 45,924
Exclusive 2nd apartment on the attic floor! Address: g. Molodechno, st. Great Gostanets, d. …
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 44,609
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet area Molodechno Address: g. Molodechno, st. Tchaikovsky,…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 34,155
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Molodechno. Address: Molodechno, Vilenskaya St., 3…
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 42,356
Three bedroom apartment on F. Street. Skorins Address: Molodechno, ud. Frantiska Skorina, d.…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 27,937
For sale 2-room apartment in the historical center of the city on B. To the guest! &nb…
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 33,344
For sale 2-room apartment on Drozdovich street! House after major repairs. …
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 45,059
Excellent apartment for sale with repair and furniture in Molodechno on Yanka K…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map