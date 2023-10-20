Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. cerninski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
€103,908
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Box of a residential building in Brest district, 2020, 1 floor. General SNB - 118.6 sq.m, to…
€74,625
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 2013 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 113.6 sq.m. 4 rooms, ce…
€93,517
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 1st floor. Total SNB - 135.24 sq.m, total…
€40,618
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 1930 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 31.4 sq.m, t…
€24,088
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 1975 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 101.1 sq.m., total. - 8…
€39,674
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, basement. Total SNB - 308.0 sq.m. 4 rooms,…
€94,462
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 218 m²
€68,012
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
€103,908
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
€80,292
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
€23,615
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
€84,071
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1. floor, basement, attic. Total.SNB - 385.2 squ…
€102,963
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
€41,563
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Residential building in Brest district 2015 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 122.0 sq.m., total. - 12…
€60,928
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Sale of house for finishing in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 190427House for finishin…
€91,628
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 161498Korobka residential buildi…
€70,846
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 190516Korobka residential buildi…
€52,898
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 192099Korobka residential buildi…
€33,062
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 183447Zhiloy hous…
€80,292
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 200691Korobka residential buildi…
€49,120

Properties features in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir