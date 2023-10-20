Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. cerninski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
€55,732
3 room apartment with intercom in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
€51,009
1 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Cherni, st. Molodogvardeiskaya, 1986, 1/2 brick, 39.0 / 38.3 / 17…
€32,117
Apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
€63,289
2 room apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
€63,289
2 room apartment with yard in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment with yard
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Cherni, st. Pioneer, 1981.p., 2/3 panel, 56.7 / 54.9 / 30.3 / 9.0…
€28,150
Apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1982, reconstruction 2010 2 fl…
€33,912
3 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in a locked residential area in Brest district. 1982.p., reconstruction 2010. 2 fl…
€33,912
3 room apartment with yard in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment with yard
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Cherni 2020113-room apartment, ag. Che…
€43,452
2 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Cherni 2015662-room apartment, ag. Chern…
€29,283

Properties features in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir