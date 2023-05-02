Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 53,789
House-bath for year-round residence in ST Telepashnya, Belarus, Logoisky district, Minsk re…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 22,792
For sale a country house in ST « Anyutiny Eyes » 18 km from MKAD, Madel direction. Access ro…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 20,513
Cottage in a quiet, quiet place 15 minutes drive from Minsk. Cozy house with fireplace…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 36,376
武 Garden House is located in ST Vyacha-91, fully equipped and ready to live. Address: p / t…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 26,895
Duplex house on a spacious plot! Address: ST Praleska 武Atmospheric two-level summer house, …
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 34,188
Family house for sale in ST Gayana! Address: ST "Gayany". ➜ Spacious two-story house for a …
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 7,749
The distance from MKAD is 22 km, the forest is nearby, 8 acres. Bus, shop, seasonal water. G…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 63,726
Eco-friendly house for year-round living Address: d. Korbachevka, st. Sunny ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 41,026
A comfortable and ready-to-living one-story residential building of 117.1 m2 with 3 living r…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 113,960
Unfinished canned house for sale in d. Urine 13 km from MKAD. Logoisk direction. The …
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 23,704
For sale is a house in the village of Zakrinichye, on Ozernaya St. with an area of 150 m2. C…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 26,439
For sale a two-story cottage in ST "ANUTINES OF GLAZKY", 20 km from MKAD in the Logoisk dire…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 29,630
House for sale in a picturesque place, in the village. Vyacha. Myadel direction, 16 km.…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 227,920
New building. A picturesque place only 15 km from Minsk, on the highway R58 -120km \ h. Good…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 40,570
Cottage in the ST Peresock surrounded by a forest and the river Vyacha. House 1st floor - fi…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 22,336
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 13,219
The delivery of ST "MEDIK", Logoisky district, Belaruschsky s / s is for sale. The flat are…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 27,350
The cottage is for sale in ST „ Anyutina Glazka ”, 19 km from MKAD ( Myadel direction ). Woo…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
272 m²
€ 455,839
House for sale in a beautiful, quiet, picturesque place, next to the river and Lake Vyacha i…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 145,868
For sale a modern and beautiful house in ST Vodolya-2010. Convenient and thoughtful l…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 90,256
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
662 m²
Price on request
A new expensive modern house on the VIP level in a house near Lake Vyacha. And Nbsp; A cozy,…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 9,390
A small pressure of 22 km from MKAD according to the Myadel direction is for sale. & Nbsp; H…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,923
House for sale with all communications in the village of Przely, Myadel direction, 20 km fro…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 43,761
The single-story capital structure of the NZKS with a terrace of 2021, an area of 180 sq.m.,…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 13,675
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
Price on request
Selling a house, d. Vyacha, Logoisky district, Myadelskoye, e.g., 14.4 km from MKAD2 level, …
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 45,584
I will For Sale to a cottage and of. Great Gayana and Logoysky district and Myadelskoye e.g.…
Properties features in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map