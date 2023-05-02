Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

28 properties total found
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 53,789
House-bath for year-round residence in ST Telepashnya, Belarus, Logoisky district, Minsk re…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 22,792
For sale a country house in ST « Anyutiny Eyes » 18 km from MKAD, Madel direction. Access ro…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 20,513
Cottage in a quiet, quiet place 15 minutes drive from Minsk.  Cozy house with fireplace…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 36,376
武 Garden House is located in ST Vyacha-91, fully equipped and ready to live. Address: p / t…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 26,895
Duplex house on a spacious plot! Address: ST Praleska 武Atmospheric two-level summer house, …
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 34,188
Family house for sale in ST Gayana! Address: ST "Gayany". ➜ Spacious two-story house for a …
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 7,749
The distance from MKAD is 22 km, the forest is nearby, 8 acres. Bus, shop, seasonal water. G…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 63,726
Eco-friendly house for year-round living Address: d. Korbachevka, st. Sunny ⁇ 知 About you…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 41,026
A comfortable and ready-to-living one-story residential building of 117.1 m2 with 3 living r…
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 113,960
Unfinished canned house for sale in d. Urine 13 km from MKAD. Logoisk direction.   The …
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 23,704
For sale is a house in the village of Zakrinichye, on Ozernaya St. with an area of 150 m2. C…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 26,439
For sale a two-story cottage in ST "ANUTINES OF GLAZKY", 20 km from MKAD in the Logoisk dire…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 29,630
House for sale in a picturesque place, in the village. Vyacha. Myadel direction, 16 km.…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 227,920
New building. A picturesque place only 15 km from Minsk, on the highway R58 -120km \ h. Good…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 40,570
Cottage in the ST Peresock surrounded by a forest and the river Vyacha. House 1st floor - fi…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 22,336
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 13,219
The delivery of ST "MEDIK", Logoisky district, Belaruschsky s / s is for sale. The flat are…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 27,350
The cottage is for sale in ST „ Anyutina Glazka ”, 19 km from MKAD ( Myadel direction ). Woo…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
272 m²
€ 455,839
House for sale in a beautiful, quiet, picturesque place, next to the river and Lake Vyacha i…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 145,868
  For sale a modern and beautiful house in ST Vodolya-2010. Convenient and thoughtful l…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 90,256
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
662 m²
Price on request
A new expensive modern house on the VIP level in a house near Lake Vyacha. And Nbsp; A cozy,…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 9,390
A small pressure of 22 km from MKAD according to the Myadel direction is for sale. & Nbsp; H…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,923
House for sale with all communications in the village of Przely, Myadel direction, 20 km fro…
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 43,761
The single-story capital structure of the NZKS with a terrace of 2021, an area of 180 sq.m.,…
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 13,675
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
Price on request
Selling a house, d. Vyacha, Logoisky district, Myadelskoye, e.g., 14.4 km from MKAD2 level, …
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 45,584
I will For Sale to a cottage and of. Great Gayana and Logoysky district and Myadelskoye e.g.…

