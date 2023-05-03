Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 113,524
Unfinished canned house for sale in d. Urine 13 km from MKAD. Logoisk direction.   The …
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 72,565
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
662 m²
Price on request
A new expensive modern house on the VIP level in a house near Lake Vyacha. And Nbsp; A cozy,…
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 43,593
The single-story capital structure of the NZKS with a terrace of 2021, an area of 180 sq.m.,…
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 45,410
I will For Sale to a cottage and of. Great Gayana and Logoysky district and Myadelskoye e.g.…

Properties features in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Mir